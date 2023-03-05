Watch: Queen Rania leaves emotional note for daughter as Jordan announces wedding date of Princess Iman

She will marry Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, who is a managing partner at a New York based Venture Capital fund

by Ajanta Paul Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 10:52 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 11:01 PM

The Royal Hashemite Court has announced the wedding date of Princess Iman bint Abdullah II with fiancé Jameel Alexander Thermiotis. The wedding ceremony to take place on March 12, 2023.

In a statement, the Court said, "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Her Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr Thermiotis a lifetime of happiness."

Like any mother, Queen Rania showered blessings on her "baby girl". She took to social media to share the news and posted an emotional video chronicling Iman's life - from a newborn to a beautiful young woman.

The video starts with Hussein bin Talal, the then-Jordan King and Iman's grandfather, lovingly stroking Queen Rania's head and blessing her as she held newborn Iman. The clip shows the toddler running around the royal grounds and then growing up as a young girl with a striking resemblance to her mother.

The Queen wrote, "The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same. In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are."

Watch the video here:

Born in Amman on September 27, 1996, Princess Iman is the first daughter and the second child of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Iman has three siblings - elder brother, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla, Princess Salma, who is four years younger than her, and Prince Hashem, who is nine years younger.

The Princess and Thermiotis got engaged on July 5 in the presence of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, members of Thermiotis's family.

Princess Iman attended the International Academy Amman (IAA). On June 4, 2014, she graduated from IAA and was awarded as the top female athlete in her class. She then followed her elder brother to continue her education in Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Her fiancé is a New York-based financier born in Caracas, Venezuela. According to British media, Thermiotis is a business administration graduate and hails from a Greek family and works as a managing partner at a New York-based Venture Capital fund.

