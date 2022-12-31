Jordan announces date of Crown Prince’s wedding

Ukraine's military administration added that missile fragments had damaged three private houses and a car
Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court has announced the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.
According to an Instagram post by the court, the crown prince's wedding with Rajwa Khalid Alseif will take place on June 1, 2023.
On its official Instagram page, the court said: “The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif a lifetime of happiness.”
Saudi National Rajwa Khalid Alseif is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif and his wife, Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Sudairi.
Ukraine's military administration added that missile fragments had damaged three private houses and a car
Luddite Club is a high school group that promotes a lifestyle of self-liberation from social media and technology. The club, founded last year by a student, is named after Ned Ludd, the folkloric 18th-century English textile worker who supposedly smashed up a mechanised loom, inspiring others to take up his name and riot against industrialisation
TASS cited Lavrov as saying that Russia would continue to build up its fighting strength and technological capabilities in Ukraine
Manufacturer will close the factory as it shifts to making electric cars
A high-quality, well-fitting mask is your best protection against infection from the coronavirus, influenza and RSV
Punjab Home Minister Omar Sarfraz Cheema says there was more than one attacker at the rally
UN rights chief Volker Turk says the policies targeting women in Afghanistan pose a risk beyond country's borders
In a year with a brutal war that turned global energy markets upside down, we learned that that’s not the way this kind of change will happen. It’s going to be a bumpy ride — an energy disruption