Jordan announces date of Crown Prince’s wedding

Al Hussein bin Abdullah II will marry Rajwa Khalid Alseif on June 1, 2023

Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Rajwa Khalid Alseif. — Courtesy/Instagram
By Web Desk

Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 9:03 PM

Jordan’s Royal Hashemite Court has announced the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

According to an Instagram post by the court, the crown prince's wedding with Rajwa Khalid Alseif will take place on June 1, 2023.

On its official Instagram page, the court said: “The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif a lifetime of happiness.”

Saudi National Rajwa Khalid Alseif is the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif and his wife, Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Sudairi.


