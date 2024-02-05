UAE sends ambulances to Al Arish to support healthcare in Gaza Strip

The ambulances sent by the UAE to help Palestinian people are being delivered to the Egyptian city of Al Arish. — Wam

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024

In support of the Gaza Strip's healthcare needs, the UAE has sent fully equipped ambulances to the Egyptian city of Al Arish as part of the ongoing Gallant Knight 3 operation.

Responding to the rising need for critical care in the Gaza Strip, this initiative bolsters the Emirati Integrated Field Hospital's capacity to serve the Palestinian people. As a leading provider of comprehensive first aid and medical treatment, the hospital plays a vital role in supporting the health and well-being of the Palestinian people.

The Emirati field hospital includes a specialised medical staff in paediatrics, general surgery, and intensive care, in addition to operating rooms equipped to perform various surgeries in the specialties of general surgery, paediatrics, and orthopaedics.

It also includes intensive care for adults and children, and specialised clinics, including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopaedics, psychiatry, family medicine, and paediatrics. This is in addition to medical support services, including X-ray, CT scan services, pharmacy, and a laboratory equipped with the latest devices necessary to conduct various tests and examinations, which enhances its ability to provide integrated treatment to its visitors and beneficiaries according to the best international standards and protocols.

The number of cases treated in the field hospital so far has reached 3,575, with the support of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent.