UAE President, King of Jordan call for urgent ceasefire in Gaza

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah II at Basman Palace in Amman. — Wam

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 6:35 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan emphasised the need to intensify efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a meeting, which took place at Basman Palace in Amman, the leaders explored new opportunities for collaboration aimed at supporting the development goals of both countries, especially in the fields of economy, investment, food security, renewable energy and sustainability.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the Middle East and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

The leaders also stressed the need to provide full protection for civilians in Gaza in accordance with international law. They also reiterated the importance of urgently addressing the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and supporting the role played by international humanitarian organisations.

They also highlighted the importance of establishing a clear political path towards a just and comprehensive peace, rooted in the two-state solution, to ensure stability and security for all. They also stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue to prevent the spread of conflict in the wider region.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Abdullah stated their ongoing commitment to bolstering collective Arab efforts towards regional stability, a stance underpinned by both countries' longstanding policy of promoting peaceful coexistence and cooperation to achieve development and prosperity for all.

King Abdullah hosted a lunch in honour of the visit, before accompanying Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation to the airport for their departure from Jordan.

