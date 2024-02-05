UAE President arrives in Jordan for a friendly visit

FILE

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 2:16 PM

UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Amman today on a fraternal visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Upon arrival at the airport, Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation were warmly received by King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

The reception also included Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II; Dr Bisher Hani Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister of Jordan; and Dr Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; along with a number of senior Jordanian officials.

The delegation accompanying UAE President includes Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; and Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

ALSO READ: