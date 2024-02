Photo: X

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 10:37 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 10:38 PM

"Solidarity and understanding are essential for achieving peaceful coexistence throughout the world," tweeted the UAE President on the International Day of Human Fraternity, observed on February 4.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to X to share a message of peace.

"We pray that our shared human values will guide us towards lasting peace and stability for all," he concluded.

On this day in 2019, Pope Francis and Grand Imam of Al Azhar, Ahmad Al Tayyib, met in Abu Dhabi and signed a document titled 'Human fraternity for world peace and living together'.

