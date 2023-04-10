Turkey unveils its first drone carrier

The species, which arose at a time when Earth's climate was cooling, inhabited parts of northern Eurasia and North America
Turkey on Monday unveiled an amphibious assault ship built to carry light aircraft and military drones.
The TCG Anadolu, which is 231 metres (758 feet) long and 32 metres (105 feet) wide, can accommodate combat helicopters and military drones, as well as up to 94 vehicles, including 13 tanks.
"Turkish Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma drones and the light Hurjet fighters will be able to take off from and land on the ship," said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is campaigning for re-election in May.
Erdogan said that the new vessel would allow Turkey to "carry out military and humanitarian operations in the four corners of the world if necessary".
NATO member Turkey has significantly developed its defence industry in recent years, with Ankara in particular vaunting the success of its combat drones.
Drones developed by the Baykar company -- co-run by one of Erdogan's sons-in-law -- have been used in Azerbaijan, Libya and Ukraine. Kyiv used them in the first hours of Russia's invasion last year.
Turkey has repeatedly tried to act as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.
China last year unveiled its first military drone carrier, reflecting the growing importance of pilotless aircraft in modern warfare.
The species, which arose at a time when Earth's climate was cooling, inhabited parts of northern Eurasia and North America
NYT talks to a cross section of Finns to find out what makes the Nordic country so happy
Understanding the often-overlooked links between the two subjects can enhance your appreciation of both
"Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham," Ng said in a post on Twitter
The 86-year-old pontiff is recuperating from bronchitis, which saw him hospitalised for three days
They drew on 455,405 UK Biobank participants who were between 38 and 73 years old when enrolled between 2006 and 2010
Algorithm that decides which posts are most visible is changed. Content moderation rules are out of window and verification process that confirms the identities of users is monetised
Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998