Turkey arrests 48 for looting, defrauding quake victims: state media

With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
Turkish authorities have arrested 48 people for looting or trying to defraud victims after a powerful earthquake hit Turkey, state media reported on Saturday.
The suspects were held in eight different provinces as part of investigations into looting after Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the region, news agency Anadolu said.
It later reported that 42 suspects were held for looting in southern Hatay province, while six were arrested over defrauding a victim in Gaziantep by telephone.
The tremor and its aftershocks killed nearly 26,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday announced a three-month state of emergency in the 10 provinces in southeastern Turkey impacted by the tremor.
Prosecutors can now detain people for an extra three days from four days previously for looting crimes as part of extended powers under the state of emergency, according to a decree published in the official gazette Saturday.
Erdogan earlier Saturday vowed Turkey would crack down on looters.
"We've announced a state of emergency," he said during a visit to the quake-affected province of Diyarbakir.
"This means that, from now on, people involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state's firm hand is on their backs," Erdogan said.
ALSO READ:
With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
Uncertainty about the future, specifically uncertainty about survival, influences human behaviour and practical life-course decision-making
Online culture encourages young people to turn themselves into a product at an age when they’re only starting to discover who they are
In a tweet earlier today, authorities warned residents to stay away from coasts
At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said
Translating Kafka’s diaries revealed a writer even more alive than English-speaking readers previously know
US President Joe Biden said that the Chinese spy balloon has been shot down successfully
Departures, arrivals have been paused because of a 'national security effort'