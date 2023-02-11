Watch: 19-year-old Turkish boy asks emergency personnel for study books after being pulled from rubble in viral video

'I thought we are ruined because there are only five months left to the YKS,' he says, referring to the Turkish university entrance exam

By Web Desk Published: Sat 11 Feb 2023, 9:51 PM

A video from Turkey has been going viral on the Internet in the aftermath of the terrible earthquake that shook the country and neighbouring Syria.

A 19-year-old boy, identified as Gurkan Ozturk by Anadolou Agency, is seen lying down on a stretcher, just after he is pulled from the rubble. He tells the medical personnel, "Everything collapsed and I thought we are ruined because there are only five months left to the YKS,” referring to the Turkish university entrance exam.

Ozturk was rescued from the debris of a collapsed building.

“I feel so sad that all my books are gone. Also, all my clothes, forget about them, but I only need my books,” he says. The emergency staff replies: “Just tell me which books you want and I will pile all of them up here.”

Ozturk says “I am sending you a half-heart,” making a half heart shape with his right hand. He then lists the books he needs.

The emergency staff says: “Dear friends, I am announcing that 19-year-old Gurkan, who broke a record for surviving under the rubble, is preparing for the university entrance exam. He seeks support to get test prep books.”

Another emergency staff asks Ozturk: “When will you start studying?”

“As soon as I am discharged, there is not much time left for the exam,” he replies.

ALSO READ: