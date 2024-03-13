Palestinian former national football player killed in an Israeli airstrike

The bill that would go before parliament in May says adults suffering an incurable and life-threatening illness will be able to ask to be helped to die
The Palestinian football federation says former national team member Mohammed Barakat was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.
The federation says the 39-year-old Barakat was killed in a strike Monday on a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis.
Affectionately known as “the lion” by fellow players, Barakat had played for the national team as well as a number of clubs in Gaza, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. He began his professional career in 2015 with Shabab Khanyounis, where he became the first player in Gaza to score 100 goals with a single team.
Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The Palestinian Football Association says 158 athletes, including 91 players from various divisions, are among those killed.
ALSO READ:
The bill that would go before parliament in May says adults suffering an incurable and life-threatening illness will be able to ask to be helped to die
He was released on bail as the accident is not being treated as terror-related
The statement follows an appeal by the UN Security Council for a truce, which was welcomed by the paramilitary forces
The UN Security Council adopted a British-drafted resolution with 14 votes in favour, while Russia abstained
Lara Trump says every single penny of every dollar raised would go toward the goal of winning the White House
According to a government order, 77 Myanmar nationals, including 51 women and five children, were to be repatriated between March 8 and 11
Reacting to the US president's final State of the Union address, he says Biden was misrepresenting a lot of facts
Small groups of women gather in several provinces, demanding to lift the restrictions imposed by the Taliban government