Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills Hamas member

The bill that would go before parliament in May says adults suffering an incurable and life-threatening illness will be able to ask to be helped to die
An Israeli drone strike on a car outside the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Wednesday killed a member of Hamas from the nearby Palestinian camp of Rashidieh, Israeli and Hamas officials said.
A Hamas source, speaking to Reuters, identified the member as Hadi Mustafa but said he was not a senior figure. Hamas's Al Aqsa television said Mustafa was a leader of the group's armed wing.
The Israeli military confirmed it had killed Mustafa in southern Lebanon and called him a "significant" Hamas operative, alleging he was responsible for attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets around the world.
Two security sources said a Syrian man who was passing by on his motorcycle was also killed in the strike, after earlier saying that the two fatalities had been in Mustafa's car.
All three sources said the drone, which they identified as Israeli, hovered in the air above the site of the strike for several minutes after it was carried out.
Hamas, the Palestinian faction that carried out a deadly incursion into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, also has a political and military presence in Lebanon, largely based in camps where Palestinian refugees have lived for decades.
Lebanese armed group Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in October in support of Hamas. Since then, Israel has been carrying out strikes in Lebanon, mostly confined to the border region but increasingly spreading further north and east.
ALSO READ:
The bill that would go before parliament in May says adults suffering an incurable and life-threatening illness will be able to ask to be helped to die
He was released on bail as the accident is not being treated as terror-related
The statement follows an appeal by the UN Security Council for a truce, which was welcomed by the paramilitary forces
The UN Security Council adopted a British-drafted resolution with 14 votes in favour, while Russia abstained
Lara Trump says every single penny of every dollar raised would go toward the goal of winning the White House
According to a government order, 77 Myanmar nationals, including 51 women and five children, were to be repatriated between March 8 and 11
Reacting to the US president's final State of the Union address, he says Biden was misrepresenting a lot of facts
Small groups of women gather in several provinces, demanding to lift the restrictions imposed by the Taliban government