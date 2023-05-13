Look: After daughter, Queen Rania's son all set to get married next month; all you need to know

Crown Prince Hussein will marry Saudi national Rajwa Al Saif in a ceremony expected to be attended by world leaders and dignitaries

Excitement is in the air for another royal wedding in Jordan! After Princess Iman's spectacular ceremony in March, held inside the royal palace and attended by dignitaries all over the world, all eyes are now on Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, who is all set to get married to Saudi national Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif next month.

Here is all you need to know about the wedding.

Engagement

The couple's engagement ceremony took place in the bride-to-be's father's home in Riyadh in August 2022. The official Twitter account of the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan posted pictures of the engagement.

Wedding date

The ceremony will take place on June 1 in Jordan.

Venue

It was revealed in May that the religious wedding ceremony will take place at Zahran Palace in Amman, while the reception will take place at Al Husseiniya Palace. Princess Iman's wedding also took place at the same venues.

Who are the bride and groom?

Hussein is the Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. He has three siblings - Princess Iman, who got married in March, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem. He is a Captain in the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Apart from his official duties, a quick look at his social media reveals his other interests - philanthropy and helping the differently abled, spending time with his family, including his parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

The latter often shares photos of important family moments on her Instagram, including those of her son and his fiancée.

Al Saif was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994. She attended school in Saudi Arabia before studying at Syracuse University’s College of Architecture in New York, according to media reports. She worked at an architecture firm in the city as well.

Here is a heartwarming post from Queen Rania, shared on Al Saif's birthday.

What's next?

Queen Rania will reportedly hold a pre-wedding banquet for her son and his fiancée. The dinner is set to happen on May 22, and will start 10 days of activities leading up to the royal wedding on June 1.

According to media reports, there will be a "closed reception and banquet for the media."

How to watch

Princess Iman's wedding was broadcast live on the national channel Jordan TV. It remains to be seen whether the same will be done for Crown Prince Hussein's ceremony.

