Israel to allow humanitarian assistance to move into Gaza from Egypt: Biden

After next April's total eclipse, there will not be another until 2044, while the next annular eclipse will be in 2046
President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israel had agreed to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt with the understanding it would be subject to inspections and that it should go to civilians and not Hamas militants.
In remarks from Tel Aviv where the president had gone to show support for Israel following a brutal and deadly Octobr 7 attack that killed roughly 1,400 people, Biden cautioned the nation against all-consuming rage.
Israel cut off the flow of food, fuel and water in Gaza following the attack. Mediators have been struggling to break a deadlock over providing supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals.
Biden said that he had spoken with the Israeli cabinet “to agree to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance of civilians in Gaza.”
“Let me be clear,” Biden said. If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people.”
Biden also said an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance would be delivered to Gaza and the West Bank.
