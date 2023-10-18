‘Compassion for Gaza’: Sharjah charitable organisations launch relief campaign

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 5:34 PM

Social organisations and charitable trusts in Sharjah have started receiving urgent donations for the victims of the ongoing war in Gaza.

Under the directives of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a donation drive - ‘Tarahhum for Gaza’ (Compassion for Gaza) is being organised as part of the UAE relief campaign for people affected by the war in Gaza, at the Expo Centre Sharjah on Sunday from 8am to 1.30pm.

The campaign, which is seeking urgent donations and support from community members in the UAE, comes as part of the humanitarian support for providing urgent relief packages to the suffering Palestinian brothers and sisters who are affected by the war in Gaza that has created acute shortage of the basic necessities of life.

For those who cannot deliver packages, the Sharjah Charitable Society has made it possible to receive cash donations through the donation methods available on the website, which include credit cards, donations via Apple and Samsung Pay, bank transfer, and SMS.

To inquire more about the campaign residents can call its hotline 80014.

The campaign is being jointly conducted by the Sharjah Charitable Society, the Big Heart Foundation, the Emirates Red Crescent society, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sharjah Volunteer Centre.

