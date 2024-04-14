Israel says Iran has launched drone attack, air defences poised

Covering around 30,000km, more than 30 hours of flight and an eight-hour time difference, the trip will include a series of meetings and masses
Israel said on Saturday that a salvo of Iranian pilotless aircraft had been launched at it and that defence systems were poised to shoot them down or to sound sirens ordering residents in any threatened areas to take shelter.
The drones' flight time would take several hours, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing. He confirmed media reports that "Wing of Zion", Israel's version of the US "Air Force One", was airborne, saying this was due to operational considerations.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday Israel was prepared for a "direct attack from Iran" following its threats of retaliation for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate.
"Our defence systems are deployed, we are prepared for any scenario, both in defence and attack," he said in a televised statement, adding that Israel had the backing of the United States and "many" countries.
Meanwhile, Israel is closing schools nationwide over security concerns, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday, after Iran threatened to retaliate for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate.
There will be "no educational activities" when the school week begins on Sunday "in light of the security situation," he said in a televised statement.
"Starting tomorrow morning and over the coming days, educational establishments, day camps, and planned trips will not take place," he said.
Israel will also limit the number of people allowed to gather outdoors to 1,000, with an even smaller number in border regions, where beaches will be closed.
More to follow
