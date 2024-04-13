UAE

Jordan temporarily closes airspace, state media says

State-owned Al Mamlaka earlier said in a report that interference in Jordanian air traffic had affected its GPS system

By Reuters

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 11:58 PM

Last updated: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 12:07 AM

Jordan is temporarily closing its airspace for several hours beginning at 11pm (2000 GMT) to all incoming, departing and transit aircraft, state-owned Al Mamlaka news said on Saturday.

Aviation authorities cited by Al Mamlaka said the situation would be "continuously updated and reviewed according to developments".


Earlier on Saturday, Al Mamlaka quoted Haitham Misto, the chairman of Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, as saying interference in Jordanian air traffic had affected its GPS system, prompting planes in the area to use alternative navigation systems.

