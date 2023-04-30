Iran's President Raisi to visit Syria on Wednesday

Legendary footballer Pele enters Brazilian dictionary, defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'
World Cup winner's name has been included as an adjective
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi will go to Damascus on Wednesday at the official invitation of the Syrian president for a "very important" two-day visit, state media reported.
"Dr Raisi's trip to Damascus next Wednesday is a very important trip due to the changes and developments that are taking place in the region," IRNA state news agency on Sunday quoted Iran's ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, as saying.
The visit comes against the backdrop of a rapprochement between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, and increased Arab engagement with Damascus.
Iran is a major ally of President Bashar Al Assad and has given financial and military support to his regime during Syria's 12-year-old conflict.
"This trip will not only be beneficial for Tehran and Damascus, but it is also a very good event that other countries in the region can also take advantage of," Akbari was reported as saying.
Raisi's visit will be the first by an Iranian president to Damascus since the start of the civil war in Syria in 2011.
The last Iranian president to visit the Syrian capital was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, in September 2010.
World Cup winner's name has been included as an adjective
10 police personnel onboard the multi-utility vehicle and its driver died after Maoists detonated an improvised explosive device
The prices of grains, vegetable oil, dairy and other agricultural commodities have fallen steadily in the market, but the relief hasn’t made it to the real world
Commercial operations started at 7am and closed at 8pm on inaugural day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the service, with boats plying every 15 minutes in the High Court-Vypin route from both terminals
Step comes after government accepts recommendations of a defence review that said China had launched the largest military build-up of any country since the end of WW II, with 'potential for conflict' in Indo-Pacific
With around 200,000 people thought to celebrate the Hindu festival in the state, its Senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades