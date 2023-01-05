Hajj 2023: Registration opens for new season; male guardians not required for female pilgrims

Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a HIMARS launch system and two of them were shot down
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Thursday announced the opening of registrations for the Hajj 2023 season for Muslims in the Kingdom.
The ministry said there will be four categories of packages available for pilgrims. The economic package starts at SR3,984 riyals (Dh3,892), and pilgrims can choose to make the total payment in one go or opt for three installments, according to a statement by Saudi Press Agency.
In addition, the ministry said that women’s Mahram will no longer be needed and the minimum age for the online application has been set to 12 years. Priority will be given to pilgrims who have not performed Hajj before or upon the availability of vacant places.
Pilgrims are also required to complete Covid-19 and influenza vaccines, in addition to having a valid ‘ACYW quadruple meningitis’ vaccine certificate at least 10 days before arriving at the holy sites.
The ministry has urged pilgrims to only go through companies and institutions licensed by the Ministry for any Hajj-related services.
Registration for Hajj must be done by pilgrims themselves.
To register for Hajj 2023 visit www. localhaj.haj.gov.sa or via the nusuk.sa app.
