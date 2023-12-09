UAE

Gaza war: Death toll rises to 17,700, Hamas-run health ministry says

48,780 people have also been wounded in the war, a spokesman said

By AFP

A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing above buildings during Israeli bombardment on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday. — AFP
Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 9:03 PM

Last updated: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 9:29 PM

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed and 48,780 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesman for the Hamas-run ministry, said that in recent hours two paramedics were wounded when Israeli forces targeted an ambulance while it was working to evacuate wounded patients from Gaza's European Hospital.

He denounced what he called Israel's war against hospitals, ambulances and medical teams.

Israel says Hamas operates from within hospitals and has released footage supporting the claim, and it has also targeted in the past ambulances it says were used by Hamas. Hamas has denied this.

Israeli forces unleashed an aerial and ground blitz against Hamas in Gaza after a cross-border rampage by the group on October 7.

