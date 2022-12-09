China, Saudi Arabia issue joint statement, affirm importance of stable global oil markets

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 11:52 AM

China and Saudi Arabia reaffirmed the significance of stability in global oil markets and Saudi Arabia's role in that, a joint statement said on Friday, following Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the Kingdom.

Photo: APP/ABB

"The People's Republic of China welcomed the Kingdom’s role as a supporter of the balance and stability in the world oil markets, and as reliable major exporter of crude oil to China," the statement said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit China, Saudi state TV Al Ekhbariya reported on Friday.

