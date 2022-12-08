Arab leaders arrive in Riyadh for China-GCC Summit

Although just one of many breads that can be found in a typical boulangerie, the baguette is by far the most popular in France. More than 6 billion are sold every year in the country, according to the federation, for an average price of about 1 euro
Arab leaders started arriving in Riyadh on Thursday ahead of the Arab-China Summit that will be held in the Kingdom, according to SPA.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his delegation were among the first to arrive for the summit. Other leaders to arrive were Kuwait’s Crown Prince Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti, President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine, among other officials.
The China-GCC Summit will see the gathering of leaders from the six gulf nations: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
China’s President Xi Jinping arrived earlier in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as part of his three-day visit to the Kingdom, where he will attend summits with leaders of GCC. Trade and investment ties between the nations are expected to feature prominently in Xi's visit.
The China-Gulf and China-Arab summits is expected to involve dozens of agreements and MOUs.
Outside energy, GCC states provide markets for Chinese goods, construction contracts and investment opportunities in infrastructure, manufacturing and digital economies that fit Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.
Chinese tech giant Huawei is finalising a location for a new data centre in Saudi that would be the region's second after Abu Dhabi, a senior regional executive told local media in August. Online giant Alibaba has partnered with STC Group for cloud services in Saudi Arabia.
GCC-China trade has doubled between 2010 and 2021, London-based think tank Asia House said in a report. However, discussions on a free trade deal have dragged since 2004.
Meanwhile, Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation at the 154th preparatory Ministerial Council meetings of the GCC Supreme Council in its 43rd session, which was held in Riyadh.
The Ministerial Council discussed political, economic and development affairs, the environment, security, and legislative issues, and took the necessary decisions and recommendations which will be submitted to a meeting of the leaders of the Member States.
(with inputs from Reuters, Wam)
Although just one of many breads that can be found in a typical boulangerie, the baguette is by far the most popular in France. More than 6 billion are sold every year in the country, according to the federation, for an average price of about 1 euro
Two bodies were recovered on Saturday and a further seven bodies were found when the rescue mission was resumed on Sunday morning
The news of her "sudden and unexpected demise" was confirmed by her parents via her Instagram handle.
'Morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary,' says Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri
Employers across the country continue to identify a lack of workers as their biggest obstacle, a minister said
Shots were fired at the embassy from a nearby building, wounding a guard
Former player is being treated for pain and shortness of breath
Tremors felt in capital Jakarta, around 200 km from the epicentre