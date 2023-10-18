Algeria suspends football in solidarity with Palestinians

After next April's total eclipse, there will not be another until 2044, while the next annular eclipse will be in 2046
The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) announced on Wednesday it had suspended all matches "until further notice" in support of the Palestinians.
"Expressing solidarity with the resilient, brotherly Palestinian people and out of respect for the memories of the venerable and glorious martyrs who fell victim in the Gaza Strip against the occupied Palestinian population, the FAF has decided to suspend all competitions and matches until further notice," the federation said in a statement.
The decision followed a rocket strike on a hospital courtyard in Gaza which the Hamas says killed hundreds of people.
Traditionally a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, Algeria announced on Sunday that it was willing to host "all the official and non-official matches of the Palestinian national football team as part of the preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2027 Asian Cup and cover all the expenses related to these events".
As a result, the World Cup qualifier between the Palestinian team and Australia on November 21 will take place on Algerian soil.
ALSO READ:
After next April's total eclipse, there will not be another until 2044, while the next annular eclipse will be in 2046
Charles Michel calls for increased immediate outreach to nations like Egypt, which would be a natural point of reception for those fleeing Gaza
The quake was recorded in the sea off the island's east coast, according to the country's weather bureau
He reiterates call for negotiation, says Russia can help because it has relations with both sides
The country is set to make its proposal at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai
Anna Gutu and Gina Marie Rzucidlo were scaling the mountain when avalanches struck at 25,000 and 26,000 feet
French president says the only way to end the bloodshed would be through guaranteeing Israel's security and creating a state for Palestinians
Several countries have launched operations to repatriate their citizens, while others plan to do so in the coming days