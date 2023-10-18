Algeria suspends football in solidarity with Palestinians

All competitions and matches stopped until further notice, the football federation said

Rescue personnel work at the scene at Al Ahli Hospital. — AFP File

By AFP Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 10:25 PM

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) announced on Wednesday it had suspended all matches "until further notice" in support of the Palestinians.

"Expressing solidarity with the resilient, brotherly Palestinian people and out of respect for the memories of the venerable and glorious martyrs who fell victim in the Gaza Strip against the occupied Palestinian population, the FAF has decided to suspend all competitions and matches until further notice," the federation said in a statement.

The decision followed a rocket strike on a hospital courtyard in Gaza which the Hamas says killed hundreds of people.

Traditionally a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, Algeria announced on Sunday that it was willing to host "all the official and non-official matches of the Palestinian national football team as part of the preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2027 Asian Cup and cover all the expenses related to these events".

As a result, the World Cup qualifier between the Palestinian team and Australia on November 21 will take place on Algerian soil.

ALSO READ: