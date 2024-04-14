17 Indian crew members on seized Israeli ship; foreign minister discusses release with Iran's authority

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 14 Apr 2024, 9:30 PM

Indian foreign minister EAM Dr S Jaishankar initiated discussion with Iranian authorities about 17 Indians who are on an Israeli ship seized by Iranian authorities.

The Israel-linked cargo ship 'MSC Aries' was seized by Iran on Saturday, April 13, near the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken over by Iran. We have learned that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," the sources said.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar took to X to announce that he had already got in touch with the relevant Iranian authority to discuss the release.

"Spoke to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran H.Amirabdollahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries. Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy," he posted on X.

Sources are in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi. "We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," the sources added.

Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday, April 14, in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation as the United States pledged "ironclad" backing for Israel.

Iran vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders. Israel neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.

