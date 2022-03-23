Man mauled by tiger at US airboat attraction

The vehicle went off the road while carrying children back to the town centre of San Andres
World7 hours ago
A tiger mauled a worker Tuesday afternoon at a Florida airboat attraction, officials said.
The attack occurred at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to Wooten’s website, the attraction includes an animal sanctuary that features two tigers, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators.
A caretaker was feeding a tiger in its enclosure when another worker who wasn’t authorized to be with the tiger entered the enclosure, deputies said. The tiger attacked the 50-year-old man and caused injuries to both of his arms, officials said.
The man was transported to a hospital. Officials didn’t immediately disclose his condition.
The tiger’s caretaker was able to safely contain the big cat, officials said. The tiger was not injured.
ALSO READ:
In December, a custodial worker was mauled by a tiger at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens after entering an unauthorized area. A Collier County deputy shot the animal as its jaw were wrapped around the man’s arm.
The vehicle went off the road while carrying children back to the town centre of San Andres
World7 hours ago
The Russian military seized the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war
World7 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelensky said more than 7,000 people had escaped in the last 24 hours alone
World7 hours ago
The 50-year-old is currently fighting extradition to the US to face trial for publishing secret related to the Iraq and Afghan wars
World8 hours ago
'Hellscape' in Mariupol where 100,000 trapped
World8 hours ago
There were no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries, or major damage
World15 hours ago
Respect for international law the only way to ensure global peace and prosperity, leaders say
World17 hours ago
Officials said 300,000 civilians were also running out of food in the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Kherson
World17 hours ago