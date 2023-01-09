UAE

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia: EMSC

The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometres (60.27 miles) below the earth's surface, say officials

By Reuters

Published: Mon 9 Jan 2023, 10:10 PM

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Tanimbar region in Indonesia on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometres (60.27 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC added.

More to follow.


