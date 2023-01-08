Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Port-Olry, Vanuatu: USGS

It was at a depth of 10 km; no tsunami warning was issued after the quake

Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 earthquake struck 40km west of Vanuatu's Port-Olry, United States Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km, USGS said. No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System.

Earlier, a 5-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental in southern Philippines this morning.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicentre of the tremor was 12 kilometres South of Baganga at a depth of 129 kilometres.

