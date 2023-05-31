Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes New Zealand

According to the country's monitoring agency, the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface

By WAM Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 9:54 AM

The US Geological Survey on Wednesday reported a strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake off New Zealand's southern coast, near the mostly uninhabited Auckland Islands.

New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring agency said the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface.

There was no immediate tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

ALSO READ