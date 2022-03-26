LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russia signals less ambitious goals in Ukraine war

Moscow claimed it was the largest remaining military facility of its kind in Ukraine
World15 hours ago
Russian forces appear to be shifting their focus from Ukraine’s capital to the contested Donbas region, possibly signalling a new phase of the war.
The Russians seem to be prioritising what Moscow calls the liberation of the Donbas region over a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv. Russian-backed separatists have controlled part of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine since 2014.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say a strike on a theatre last week in the besieged city of Mariupol killed about 300 people in the deadliest single attack since the invasion started a month ago.
During a nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed again Friday to Russia to negotiate an end to the war but said Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace.
ALSO READ:
President Joe Biden was in Poland on Friday to pay tribute to a country that has taken in more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees who were forced to flee their homes.
6.15am: Russia signals less ambitious goals in Ukraine war
Russia signalled Friday it may dial back its war aims to focus on eastern Ukraine after failing to break the nation’s resistance in a month of fighting and attacks on civilians, including up to 300 feared killed in the bombing of a theatre.
The possible shift came as President Joe Biden visited elite US troops serving with Nato just across the border in Poland and France’s Emmanuel Macron proposed an internationally backed evacuation of civilians trapped in the bombarded city of Mariupol.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the February military operation to destroy Ukraine’s military and topple pro-Western President Volodymyr Zelensky, bringing the country under Russia’s sway.
Moscow claimed it was the largest remaining military facility of its kind in Ukraine
World15 hours ago
On Thursday, Zelensky accused Moscow of having used the chemical shells against civilians in his pro-Western country
World15 hours ago
Almost 40% of the European Union’s natural gas comes from Russia
World21 hours ago
The humanitarian condition continues to worsen as Mariupol City Council calls for help as residents begin to die from starvation
World23 hours ago
The launch extended a barrage of weapons demonstrations this year
World23 hours ago
Soon after an airstrike, the Ukrainian Parliament’s human rights commissioner said more than 1,300 people had been sheltering in the building
World1 day ago
He appealed to Germany and particularly to Hungary not to block Ukraine’s bid
World1 day ago
Russian authorities said they are providing accommodations and dispensing payments to the evacuees
World1 day ago