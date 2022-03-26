LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russia signals less ambitious goals in Ukraine war

Russia may dial back its war aims to focus on eastern Ukraine

By Team KT Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 6:31 AM Last updated: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 6:32 AM

Russian forces appear to be shifting their focus from Ukraine’s capital to the contested Donbas region, possibly signalling a new phase of the war.

The Russians seem to be prioritising what Moscow calls the liberation of the Donbas region over a ground offensive aimed at Kyiv. Russian-backed separatists have controlled part of the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine since 2014.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials say a strike on a theatre last week in the besieged city of Mariupol killed about 300 people in the deadliest single attack since the invasion started a month ago.

During a nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed again Friday to Russia to negotiate an end to the war but said Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace.

President Joe Biden was in Poland on Friday to pay tribute to a country that has taken in more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees who were forced to flee their homes.

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 26:

6.15am: Russia signals less ambitious goals in Ukraine war

Russia signalled Friday it may dial back its war aims to focus on eastern Ukraine after failing to break the nation’s resistance in a month of fighting and attacks on civilians, including up to 300 feared killed in the bombing of a theatre.

The possible shift came as President Joe Biden visited elite US troops serving with Nato just across the border in Poland and France’s Emmanuel Macron proposed an internationally backed evacuation of civilians trapped in the bombarded city of Mariupol.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the February military operation to destroy Ukraine’s military and topple pro-Western President Volodymyr Zelensky, bringing the country under Russia’s sway.