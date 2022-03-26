Ukraine crisis: Kyiv mayor cancels Sunday curfew

Decision was taken in response to expulsion by Washington of Russian diplomats at UN
Europe2 days ago
The mayor of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Saturday cancelled a curfew he had announced just hours earlier for the next day without providing further explanation.
“New information from the military command: the Kyiv curfew will not enter into force tomorrow,” mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram.
The usual overnight curfew from 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) to 07:00 am (0500 GMT) would hold but people would “be able to freely move around Kyiv on Sunday during the day”, he added.
On Saturday morning, Klitschko had said a fresh curfew would be imposed on the capital from Saturday evening until Monday morning.
He had said it would “start from 8:00 pm Saturday and last until 7:00 am on Monday”, with residents only allowed out “to seek shelter if sirens go off”. Public transport, shops, pharmacies and petrol pumps were to be closed.
ALSO READ:
Curfew has been imposed several times in Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.
The previous curfew lasted 35 hours between March 21 and 23.
Decision was taken in response to expulsion by Washington of Russian diplomats at UN
Europe2 days ago
Assange and Stella Moris were allowed four guests and two witnesses in attendance for the ceremony
Europe2 days ago
The price of electricity in Europe has increased tenfold and the price of gas - fivefold
Europe3 days ago
Several prominent businessmen's assets targeted due to links with Kremlin
Europe3 days ago
Negotiators from Moscow, Kyiv holding talks aimed at ending fierce fighting
Europe3 days ago
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe accused the government of treating her like a political pawn
Europe4 days ago
Only 63 of the 1,100 earthquakes registered so far have been felt by the population
Europe4 days ago
The 10-storey building was hit by a powerful blast that pulverised vehicles and left a crater
Europe5 days ago