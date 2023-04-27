Legendary footballer Pele enters Brazilian dictionary, defined as someone 'out of the ordinary'

Microblogging site required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in a censorial first half of 2022 before Elon Musk took over, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year from the second half of 2021
'Pele' is now a word to describe 'someone out of the ordinary' as the three-time World Cup winner's name was included as a new adjective in the Portuguese edition of the Michaelis dictionary.
Earlier this month, the Pele Foundation and Sportv launched the "Pele in the dictionary" campaign to pay tribute and recognise his legacy in other fields besides sport.
Having reached more than 100,000 signatures, the name of the former player, who died in December, is now an entry in the dictionary.
"pe.lé® adj m+f sm+f That or someone who is out of the ordinary, who or who by virtue of their quality, value or superiority cannot be equalled to anything or anyone, just like Pelé®," says the dictionary entry which was unveiled at the Summit Sports event, in Pacaembu, on Wednesday.
"Edson's nickname Arantes do Nascimento (1940-2022), considered the greatest athlete of all time; exceptional, incomparable, unique. Examples: He is the Pele of basketball, she is the Pele of tennis, she is the Pele of Brazilian dramaturgy, he is the Pele of medicine".
Pele's family was presented with a plaque with the entry and Michaelis has already included it in its digital edition. The definition will also be included in the next printed version.
"The Pele campaign in the dictionary is one of the most original we have ever participated... His name in the dictionary is a very important piece of his legacy that will keep Pele alive forever," said Joe Fraga, executive director of the Pele Foundation.
