Kuwait to hold parliamentary polls in September

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal issues a decree calling on voters to elect a new 50-seat assembly on September 29

By Reuters Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 1:11 AM

Kuwait will hold a parliamentary election on September 29, state news agency KUNA reported, after the Gulf state’s crown prince moved to dissolve parliament in a bid to resolve a political standoff between the government and the elected legislature.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah issued a decree calling on voters to elect a new 50-seat assembly on September 29, KUNA said. New districts will be added to the electoral circumscriptions, the decree showed.

Sheikh Meshal dissolved parliament earlier this month saying domestic politics were being “torn by disagreement and personal interests” to the detriment of the country.

He made the move following a protest held by more than a dozen MPs inside parliament pressing the crown prince to appoint a new government.

The standoff with the cabinet has delayed the approval of a state budget for the fiscal year 2022/2023 and other economic reforms.

Political stability in Kuwait has traditionally depended on cooperation between the government and parliament.

Stalemates between Kuwait’s government and parliament have often led to cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of the legislature over the decades, hampering investment and reforms. The last time parliament was dissolved was in 2016.