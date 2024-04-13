'Fallout' resemblance to 'Oppenheimer' just coincidence, says Jonathan Nolan

Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 2:36 PM Last updated: Sat 13 Apr 2024, 2:41 PM

British-American screenwriter Jonathan Nolan's web series 'Fallout' is based on one of the popular video game franchises of the same name. The series explores a dystopian future grappling with the aftermath of nuclear warfare.

Jonathan's vision has left the fans immersed and mesmerised by life in a post-apocalyptic world that deals with hardship, survival, and struggle.

Notably, Jonathan's recent project runs parallel with his brother Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which was released last year.

The Cillian Murphy-starrer film that walked away with seven Oscars is the story of J Robert Oppenheimer's work that saw the creation of the first atomic bomb.

Jonathan talked about about the resemblance between both projects and the current escalating geo-political tension around the world in an interview with ANI.

"It's just one of those coincidences. We had started working on the series in 2018. I think I started talking to my brother about what he was going to work on next," Jonathan said.

He opened up about the reality of living in a world "under nuclear threat" and the need for people to talk about it so that it doesn't pan out to become reality.

With his series 'Fallout', Jonathan hopes to inspire a world without apocalypse.

"Having all of these projects out there that talk about this, at least spurs a little bit of conversation about what we ought to be doing to ensure that these sorts of things never happen in the real world," he added.

Fallout is streaming on Prime Video. Jonathan directed the first three episodes of the series.

