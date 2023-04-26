Japan supports industrial use of generative AI, PM says

G7 meeting in Hiroshima next month will address international rules on generative AI, Fumio Kishida tells OpenAI CEO

By Reuters Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 1:11 AM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that his country supports the development of industrial uses of generative artificial intelligence technologies such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Kishida met the chief executive of Microsoft-backed OpenAI in Tokyo earlier this month and has reportedly said the Group of Seven summit meeting next month in Hiroshima will address "international rules" on generative AI.

Rapid advances in AI technologies are complicating governments' efforts to agree on laws governing the use of the technology, as national and international governing bodies are taking steps to regulate AI tools.

ALSO READ: