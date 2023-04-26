Japan supports industrial use of generative AI, PM says

As luxury cars become rolling supercomputers, designers are wondering how big is too big
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that his country supports the development of industrial uses of generative artificial intelligence technologies such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Kishida met the chief executive of Microsoft-backed OpenAI in Tokyo earlier this month and has reportedly said the Group of Seven summit meeting next month in Hiroshima will address "international rules" on generative AI.
Rapid advances in AI technologies are complicating governments' efforts to agree on laws governing the use of the technology, as national and international governing bodies are taking steps to regulate AI tools.
