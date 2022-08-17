Israel to restore full diplomatic ties with Turkey: PM Lapid

This comes after years of strained relations between the two nations

By AFP Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 3:35 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 3:38 PM

Israel will restore full diplomatic ties with Turkey, Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said Wednesday, following years of strained relations between the Mediterranean nations.

"It was decided to once again upgrade the level of the relations between the two countries to that of full diplomatic ties and to return ambassadors and consuls general from the two countries," said a statement from Lapid's office.

More to follow.