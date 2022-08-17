Israel to restore full diplomatic ties with Turkey: PM Lapid

Lawyers for the WikiLeaks founder allege the agency recorded their conversations and copied data from their phones and computers
Israel will restore full diplomatic ties with Turkey, Prime Minister Yair Lapid's office said Wednesday, following years of strained relations between the Mediterranean nations.
"It was decided to once again upgrade the level of the relations between the two countries to that of full diplomatic ties and to return ambassadors and consuls general from the two countries," said a statement from Lapid's office.
More to follow.
Lawyers for the WikiLeaks founder allege the agency recorded their conversations and copied data from their phones and computers
'It was not free and fair', says protestor
Nuclear experts fear fighting might damage Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant’s spent fuel pools or reactors
UK has recorded more than 3,000 cases, 70% of them in London
We are ready to offer our partners the most advanced types of weapons: Putin
Opposition accuses outgoing PM of having 'one big party' as several struggle with surging costs of living
In some cases, Morrison made himself a co-minister without telling the cabinet members he had already appointed to those positions
Matar, who was charged with the attempted murder of the author, has pleaded not guilty