Israel says Putin apologised for foreign minister’s Hitler remarks

PM Naftali Bennett accepted the Russian leader's apology and thanked him for clarifying his position

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 9:17 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had apologised for his foreign minister’s comments claiming Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins.

Bennett, after a call with the Russian leader, said he accepted the apology and thanked Putin for clarifying his position.

Bennett also said he asked Putin to consider allowing the evacuation of the besieged Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol. Bennett said he made that request following an earlier conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that Putin promised to set up a corridor for civilian evacuation.

ALSO READ: