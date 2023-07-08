Indian cricketer Sanju Samson snapped in Dubai with director; is a movie in the works?

Global sea temperature also rose to a new record for the month, with extreme marine heatwaves recorded around Ireland, the UK and the Baltic Sea
Will Indian cricketer Sanju Samson appear in a movie?
Indian filmmaker and actor Basil Joseph posted a photo with the Rajasthan Royals captain and family at a Dubai location on social media and the comment from a fan was to give him a chance to act.
The photo that went viral on Instagram was posted by the director of the Malayalam superhero movie Minnal Murali, which was superhit across the globe on Netflix. The photo shows Basil, his wife Elizabeth and their child Hope posing with Sanju and his wife Charulatha. The filmmaker and the cricketer are good friends.
One of the fans asks Basil to give at least a guest role to Sanju in his next movie. And to this, the reply comes from the cricketer himself. “What about my dates,” asks Sanju. And the fan doesn’t stop there. He says Basil will arrange dates when Sanju doesn’t have matches.
Sanju Samson, the wicketkeeper-batsman, is captaining the Rajasthan team since IPL 2021. He is getting ready for the one-day and T20 matches tour to West Indies. Basil Joseph, one among the most successful youth directors of the Malayalam movie industry, became a well-known name with his movie Minnal Murali, which was released on Netflix in several languages. It became a hit across the globe. Later, his roles in various films also placed him among the successful actors in the industry.
