India: Mumbai building collapse kills at least 19

The United States would mobilize $200 billion over five years to support climate protection projects in low- and middle-income countries
World1 day ago
A four-storey residential building collapsed in India’s financial capital of Mumbai, killing at least 19 people, with more feared trapped under the rubble, officials said on Tuesday.
Part of the building, located in a crowded suburb in the central part of the city, crumbled around midnight on Monday, the city’s civic body BMC said.
Rescue workers were working to pull out debris and rubble until late on Tuesday. Heavy rain hampered the work.
Building collapses are common in Mumbai during monsoon season, mostly due to poor construction.
ALSO READ:
More than a dozen people were injured in the accident, of which 10 were discharged from hospitals after treatment, the BMC said.
“People living in the building were asked to vacate the houses five to six years ago. Every year a notice was sent to them, but no one left,” said Suvrana Bansode, a resident living close to the building that collapsed.
The United States would mobilize $200 billion over five years to support climate protection projects in low- and middle-income countries
World1 day ago
Russia has not defaulted on its international debts since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago
World1 day ago
Russian debt makes up less than half a per cent of Taiwanese bond holdings
World1 day ago
A full three-story section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed
World1 day ago
The UN World Food Programme said in April that the number of people facing acute food insecurity had already more than doubled since 2019
World1 day ago
Leaders are expected to discuss options for tackling rising energy prices and replacing Russian oil and gas imports
World2 days ago
Taliban call for foreign assistance and appeal to Washington to unfreeze billions of dollars in Afghanistan’s currency reserves.
World2 days ago
After a series of rain and wind delays, the suborbital sounding rocket soared into the sky
World2 days ago