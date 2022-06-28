Indian billionaire Pallonji Mistry, head of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, dies at 93

Finance minister Miftah Ismail said he expects cash inflow within a few days
Indian billionaire Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence in Mumbai, company officials said on Tuesday.
Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, was 93, reports PTI.
He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and tweeted: "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace."
Union Minister Smriti Irani also tweeted: "Pallonji Mistry, the end of an era. One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius, his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family & his loved ones."
