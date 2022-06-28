UAE

Indian billionaire Pallonji Mistry, head of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, dies at 93

He died at his residence in Mumbai

By Agencies

Published: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 9:21 AM

Last updated: Tue 28 Jun 2022, 9:24 AM

Indian billionaire Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence in Mumbai, company officials said on Tuesday.

Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, was 93, reports PTI.

He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and tweeted: "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace."

Union Minister Smriti Irani also tweeted: "Pallonji Mistry, the end of an era. One of life’s greatest joys was to have witnessed his genius, his gentleness at work. My condolences to the family & his loved ones."


