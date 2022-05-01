UAE

India: Hottest April in 122 years for northwest, central parts of the country

High temperatures in March and April were due to scanty rainfall activity

Reuters file
By WAM

Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 10:23 AM

The northwestern and central India recorded their hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures touching 35.9°C and 37.78°C respectively, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)said on Saturday.

The high temperatures in March and April were due to continuously scanty rainfall activity, said director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD.

The northwest and west central parts of the country - Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana - will continue to experience.


