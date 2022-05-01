The group carried out a series of attacks on 'public institutions and private entities' over the country's support for Ukraine
World1 day ago
The northwestern and central India recorded their hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures touching 35.9°C and 37.78°C respectively, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)said on Saturday.
The high temperatures in March and April were due to continuously scanty rainfall activity, said director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD.
The northwest and west central parts of the country - Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana - will continue to experience.
The group carried out a series of attacks on 'public institutions and private entities' over the country's support for Ukraine
World1 day ago
This comes as local media accused Russian troops of killing hundreds of civilians
World1 day ago
Widodo's move suggests a Ukrainian-Russian compromise following pressure from US leader Biden
World1 day ago
The former president's lawyers are seeking to reverse their client's $10,000-per-day contempt fine
World1 day ago
The bombed-out city's mayor says citizens are 'begging to get saved'
World1 day ago
'Wherever there is a war, the highest price is paid by civilians,' lamented Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
World1 day ago
Travis Scott's lawyers have expressed concerns that the documentary could 'taint the jury pool' for ongoing lawsuits
World2 days ago
The head of government, prime minister Andrew Alturo Fahie, has been arrested
World2 days ago