India hands over G20 presidency to Brazil

PM Modi proposes virtual session at the end of November

Sun 10 Sep 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the G20 gavel to Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday. “As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 presidency till November 2023,” said Modi. “In these two days, all of you gave a lot of suggestions and placed proposals. It is our duty that the suggestions we have received be reviewed once again so as to see how their progress can be sped up.”

He proposed the holding of a virtual G20 session at the end of November. “We can review the topics decided in this Summit, in that virtual session,” said Modi. “I hope you all will connect in the virtual session. With this, I declare the conclusion of G20 session.”

After getting the gavel, the Brazilian president said: “We are living in a world where wealth is more concentrated in which millions of human beings still go hungry, where sustainable development is always threatened, in which government institutions still reflect the reality of middle of the last century.

“We will only be able to face all these problems if we address the issue of inequality - inequality of income, of access to healthcare, education, food, gender and race and also of representation is at the origin of these anomalies.” He congratulated Modi for efficiently leading G20 bloc and for excellent work in this summit.

The biggest takeaway from the ongoing G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi is the spirit of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam', or 'the world is one family', said the chief co-ordinator of G20 Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

“In a multilateral process, usually negotiations go on till the last minute,” he noted. “At the G20 summit, the Prime Minister announced the consensus (decision) on the first day itself by the afternoon. This is a very important outcome."

For Modi, it is a busy schedule later in the day, as he will be meeting top leaders from many countries including the UAE, the European Union, Brazil, Nigeria, Turkey and Comoros. He will also be having a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron.

