India: 24 people, including 12 infants, die at Maharashtra hospital in 24 hours

The US Secretary of State says those responsible for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada need to be held accountable
At least 24 persons, including 12 infants, have died in the past 24 hours at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Nanded allegedly due to a shortage of medicines.
The incident was reported at Shankarao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital due to the alleged scarcity of medicines.
Dr Shyamrao Wakode, in-charge dean of the medical college, said that the deceased were suffering from various ailments including snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning etc.
"Around 12 children died in the last 24 hours...12 adults also died due to various ailments (snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning etc.). Due to transfers of various staff, there was some difficulty for us...We were supposed to buy medicines from the Haffkine Institute but that also didn't happen....Also, patients come from far off to this hospital and there were many patients whose sanctioned budget also got disturbed..." he said.
Ex-CM and senior Congress leader from Nanded, Ashok Chavan, said that besides these deaths, another 70 patients, referred from other private hospitals in the district, are reported to be ‘critical’.
"Around 24 people's death has been reported at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital and therefore I have come here and met the Dean. The situation is concerning and serious. The government should take this up and provide immediate help...Around 70 other people are critical. Replacement of a lot of nurses who were transferred has not been given,” Chavan said.
ALSO READ:
The Congress leader also said that all required help and resources should be given because the situation is ‘concerning’.
The US Secretary of State says those responsible for the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada need to be held accountable
The suspect in the burglary in the Jangpura area of Southeast Delhi was arrested within four days from Chhattisgarh
The number of workers walking off the job during the first-ever simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers has grown to 25,000
The 25-year-old has already made history, becoming the first female magician to make the show's finals
The fire happened in a predominantly Christian area just outside of the city of Mosul, some 335km northwest of the capital, Baghdad
House Republicans are demanding tougher legislation that would stop the flow of immigrants at the US southern border with Mexico
The Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, pitting Khan against the company’s founder, Jeff Bezos, in a long-awaited confrontation
It is unclear if House Republicans, who have a narrow 221-212 majority, would have the votes at the end of the inquiry to support actual impeachment