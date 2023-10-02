UAE

India: Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Meghalaya

The tremors were felt around 6.15pm local time

By ANI

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 5:35 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt around 6.15pm local time and the quake's depth was at 10 km, it said.

