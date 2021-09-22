‘Historic night’ as Somalia screens first film in 30 years
Organisers hope for high turnout, patrons go through multiple security screenings
Somalia was due to host its first screening of a movie in three decades on Wednesday under heavy security, as the conflict-ravaged country hopes for a cultural renewal.
Built by Chinese engineers as a gift from Mao Zedong in 1967, the National Theatre of Somalia’s history reflects the tumultuous journey of the Horn of Africa nation.
It has been targeted by suicide bombers and used as a base by warlords.
And it has never screened a Somali film. Until now.
“This is going to be a historic night for the Somali people, it shows how hopes have been revived... after so many years of challenges,” said theatre director Abdikadir Abdi Yusuf.
“It’s a platform that provides an opportunity to... Somali songwriters, storytellers, movie directors and actors to present their talent openly.”
The stage was set for the evening screening of two short films helmed by Somali director Ibrahim CM — “Hoos” and “Date from Hell” — with tickets on sale for $10 (8.50 euros) each, an expensive price for many.
Although Mogadishu was home to many cinema halls during its cultural heyday, with the national theatre also hosting live concerts and plays, the seaside capital fell silent after civil war erupted in 1991.
Warlords used the open-air theatre as a military base and the building fell into disrepair.
It then reopened in 2012, but was blown up by Al-Shabaab militants two weeks later.
The Al-Qaeda linked militant group launches regular attacks in Mogadishu and considers entertainment evil.
After a painstaking restoration, the authorities announced plans to hold the theatre’s first screening this week.
For many Somalis, it was a trip down memory lane and a reminder of happier times.
“I used to watch concerts, dramas, pop shows, folk dances and movies in the national theatre during the good old days. It makes me feel bad when I see Mogadishu lacking the nightlife it once had,” said Osman Yusuf Osman, a self-confessed film buff.
“But this is a good start... I will not miss this historic event tonight,” he told AFP, adding that he had made arrangements to attend the screening with a friend.
Others were more circumspect, and worried about safety.
“I was a school-age girl when my friends and I used to watch live concerts and dramas at the national theatre,” said Hakimo Mohamed, a mother-of-six.
“People used to go out during the night and stay back late if they wished — but now, I don’t think it is so safe,” she told AFP.
The militants were driven out of Mogadishu a decade ago, but retain control of swathes of countryside and continue to stage deadly attacks in the capital and elsewhere.
Organisers said they were hoping for a strong turnout, with attendees required to pass through several security checkpoints before arriving at the theatre, which is inside a heavily guarded complex that includes the presidential palace and the parliament.
But for some, the inconvenience and the risks paled in comparison to the anticipation of seeing a film in a cinema after such a long wait.
“I was not lucky to watch live concerts and or movies in the theatre (earlier)... because I was still a child, but I can imagine how beautiful it was,” NGO employee Abdullahi Adan said.
“I want to experience this for the first time and see what it’s like to watch a movie with hundreds of people in a theatre.”
