UAE: Saudi carrier flynas to add Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Maktoum Airport

Published: Mon 6 May 2024, 5:30 PM

Saudi low-cost airline flynas announced expansion in the UAE market, adding Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to its network operated from the airline’s main bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah.

As of September 2024, flynas is to become the only Saudi airline serving the four major airports in the UAE. The routes operated between the two countries will be increased from four routes currently to nine routes, allowing for an exceptional expansion to more than 20 daily flights.

“We take advantage of our operational excellence and doubling our fleet size in less than two years to keep up our remarkable growth to best cater to the growing low-cost travel market in the region," said Bander Almohanna, managing director and CEO of flynas.

"This is in line with our growth and expansion plans, and in parallel with the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations, to accommodate 330 million passengers, to host 100 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques,” Almohanna added.

Operating flights currently to Dubai International Airport from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah, the carrier will add flights to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai from King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh, to Shaikh Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah (JED) and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) in Madinah, as well as to Sharjah International Airport from both Jeddah and Madinah.

Flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1,500 weekly flights and has flown more than 78 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

