Snowfall in Makkah’s Grand Mosque? Here’s the reality

The Kingdom's weather body has clarified that the video being circulated on social media platforms is fake

A screen grab from the video.

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 9:08 PM

A video clip of heavy snowfall in Makkah’s Grand Mosque has been circulating on various social media platforms recently. However, the Kingdom’s official weather body has said the video is not real, according to reports.

The National Meteorological Centre (NMC) of Saudi Arabia has said the video clip recently circulated on social media, purportedly showing snowfall in the Grand Mosque, is fake, the Saudi Gazette reported.

The video appeared on YouTube and Facebook showed heavy snowfall close to the Grand Mosque and pilgrims enjoying the rare phenomenon. The 55-second video appeared on YouTube channel Bazme Masarrat on Saturday and later shorter clips from the video are being shared on various platforms.

The video shows men and women, clad in pilgrims’ clothes, walking next to the mosque with snowfall all around them. People are seen using their mobile phones to shoot videos and photos while some others are seen taking selfies. Even a policeman is seen carrying an umbrella.

Several areas in Saudi Arabia, including Makkah, have recorded rainfall during last week, causing floods in different parts of the country.

ALSO READ: