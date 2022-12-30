Watch: Rain lashes Saudi Arabia, massive floods reported

Streets flooded in parts of Jeddah, Makkah

Screengrab from a video shows a flooded street in Al Wasaqah near Makkah.

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 9:08 PM

Rains lashed various parts of Saudi Arabia on Friday, causing floods on streets and deserts.

Videos shared on social media platforms showed police controlling traffic in a flooded street in Jeddah, standing on knee-deep water.

The rain was accompanied by heavy winds, thunder and lightning in many areas.

Motorists waded through streets inundated with water while some got stuck and a few cars got washed away by strong currents.

Rains continued in the holy city of Makkah on Friday, showed videos shared by Storm Center on Instagram. Many streets in Makkah were under water after heavy rains on water. Flooding also affected areas including Aflaj and Baja near Riyadh.