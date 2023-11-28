UAE

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host Expo 2030

The Riyadh Expo is slated to take place from October 2030 to March 2031

By Reuters

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrives at the general assembly of the BIE, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Paris. 20 June 2023. AP
Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 8:27 PM

Last updated: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 8:32 PM

Saudi Arabia's Riyadh will host the Expo 2030 world fair, the vote results from 182 members of the Bureau International des Expositions showed on Tuesday.

South Korea's Busan and Italy's Rome were also in the running to host the world fair, a five-yearly event that attracts millions of visitors and billions of dollars in investment.

More to follow


