Saudi Arabia launches new visa for international students

Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 11:58 AM

Saudi Arabia launched a new student visa for international students intending to study in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The new visa was launched during the 'Human Capacity Initiative' conference that took place in Riyadh on February 28 and 29.

The 'Study in Saudi Arabia' enables international students to submit applications for admission to Saudi universities with ease and also provides short-term academic, training, and research programmes, as well as long-term educational opportunities within a modern and distinguished educational environment.

The platform also aims to enhance academic and cultural cooperation and to fulfil the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by developing the education sector and attracting talent and competencies to Saudi Arabia.

