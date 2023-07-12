Saudi Arabia announces start of new Umrah season for UAE, other GCC citizens and residents

Here is how to apply for the required permits to perform the pilgrimage

File photo

By WAM Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 8:59 AM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Tuesday the start of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries including the Kingdom, state news agency (SPA) reported.

Citizens and residents of GCC countries are now able to apply for an Umrah permit via the 'Nusuk' or 'Tawakkalna' applications after the successful end of this year's Hajj season.

The Nusuk application can be used to obtain the necessary permits to perform Umrah and visit the Holy Rawdah in the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, while Tawakkalna ensures that the applicant meets the necessary health requirements.

The ministry recently announced that pilgrims from outside of the GCC area will be able to perform Umrah from the start of the new Islamic year which will fall on either next Tuesday or Wednesday.

E-visas for Umrah

Saudi Arabia has started issuing electronic visas for Muslims who wish to visit the Kingdom to perform Umrah.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has started this process to enable more Muslims to come to the country, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Applications for the e-visas can be submitted at the Nusuk platform: https://www.nusuk.sa/ar/about. This platform provides services for Muslims from across the world to visit Makkah and Madinah, as well as housing, transportation, and information services in multiple languages.

SPA reported that the first arrivals on these visas would be on July 19.

ALSO READ: