Saudi Arabia announces start of new Umrah season for UAE, other GCC citizens and residents

Putin had invited 35 people to the three-hour meeting, including Prigozhin and Wagner unit field commanders
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Tuesday the start of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries including the Kingdom, state news agency (SPA) reported.
Citizens and residents of GCC countries are now able to apply for an Umrah permit via the 'Nusuk' or 'Tawakkalna' applications after the successful end of this year's Hajj season.
The Nusuk application can be used to obtain the necessary permits to perform Umrah and visit the Holy Rawdah in the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah, while Tawakkalna ensures that the applicant meets the necessary health requirements.
The ministry recently announced that pilgrims from outside of the GCC area will be able to perform Umrah from the start of the new Islamic year which will fall on either next Tuesday or Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia has started issuing electronic visas for Muslims who wish to visit the Kingdom to perform Umrah.
The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has started this process to enable more Muslims to come to the country, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Applications for the e-visas can be submitted at the Nusuk platform: https://www.nusuk.sa/ar/about. This platform provides services for Muslims from across the world to visit Makkah and Madinah, as well as housing, transportation, and information services in multiple languages.
SPA reported that the first arrivals on these visas would be on July 19.
ALSO READ:
Putin had invited 35 people to the three-hour meeting, including Prigozhin and Wagner unit field commanders
Due to the blaze, thick smoke entered the aircraft cabin, and the fuselage and at least one door suffered damage from the intense heat
Videos have surfaced on TikTok that show people jumping from the rear of a boat and into the turbulent water as part of the dangerous challenge
Lawmakers and experts raise caution as Prime becomes an obsession among the followers of the YouTube star
Financial experts recommend you don’t agree to take a trip until you are honest with yourself about what you can and cannot afford
Reports alleged that the male presenter gave a youth $45,000 starting in 2020 when the young person was 17
Official says India is also trying to reach agreements with France, Italy and Australia, to bring back Indian artefacts displayed in their museums