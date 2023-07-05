Saudi Arabia starts issuing e-visas for Umrah

Ministry of Commerce and China Customs says exports of gallium and germanium will require a licence from August 1
Saudi Arabia has started issuing electronic visas for Muslims who wish to visit the Kingdom to perform Umrah.
The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has started this process to enable more Muslims to come to the country, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Applications for the e-visas can be submitted at the Nusuk platform: https://www.nusuk.sa/ar/about. This platform provides services for Muslims from across the world to visit Makkah and Madinah, as well as housing, transportation, and information services in multiple languages.
SPA reported that the first arrivals on these visas would be on July 19.
Last month, the Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia announced that holders of certain visas will be eligible to receive an instant e-visa to the Gulf nation.
People holding a tourism visa to the UK, US, and Schengen nations, as well as permanent residents from any EU country will be eligible for this new visa. However there is an exemption in which holders of a business or tourism visa to the UK, US on an EU country should have visited the place before applying for a Saudi Arabian visa.
First-degree relatives of those holding the aforementioned visas will also be granted entry and can receive visa-on-arrival. However, this visa will not allow applicants to perform Haj or Umrah during pilgrimage season.
ALSO READ:
Ministry of Commerce and China Customs says exports of gallium and germanium will require a licence from August 1
He says the airline staff gave him wipes and gloves to clean up and then casually noted a passenger had haemorrhaged on the flight earlier
Arrests come down to to less than 200 as minister says the average age of those arrested is 17 with some as young as 12
A futuristic LED video wall has also been installed in the courtrooms, serving as a high-resolution display for camera feeds and multimedia content
In value terms, Rs2,000 notes in circulation has come down to Rs840 billion as on June 30 from Rs3.56 trillion on the day of announcement of withdrawal on May 19
The action comes a day after Ajit Pawar joined the Shinde government as deputy chief minister along with eight other NCP MLAs who were inducted as ministers
He had talked about his rare condition, known as rippling muscle disease, and also touched upon the long-term effects of testosterone replacement therapy
Those on board were told not to expect to see anything "on the way down because the floodlights will be turned off to save battery power...though there was a chance to catch glimpses of bioluminescent creatures", according to a new report