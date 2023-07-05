Saudi Arabia starts issuing e-visas for Umrah

Here is how you can apply online for the service, which aims to facilitate Muslims' journey and stay in the Kingdom

By Web Desk Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 11:55 AM

Saudi Arabia has started issuing electronic visas for Muslims who wish to visit the Kingdom to perform Umrah.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has started this process to enable more Muslims to come to the country, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Applications for the e-visas can be submitted at the Nusuk platform: https://www.nusuk.sa/ar/about. This platform provides services for Muslims from across the world to visit Makkah and Madinah, as well as housing, transportation, and information services in multiple languages.

SPA reported that the first arrivals on these visas would be on July 19.

Other Saudi e-visas

Last month, the Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia announced that holders of certain visas will be eligible to receive an instant e-visa to the Gulf nation.

People holding a tourism visa to the UK, US, and Schengen nations, as well as permanent residents from any EU country will be eligible for this new visa. However there is an exemption in which holders of a business or tourism visa to the UK, US on an EU country should have visited the place before applying for a Saudi Arabian visa.

First-degree relatives of those holding the aforementioned visas will also be granted entry and can receive visa-on-arrival. However, this visa will not allow applicants to perform Haj or Umrah during pilgrimage season.

